The former Chelsea starlet, on loan from French club Troyes, directed Anthony Musaba's cross home to give the Owls the lead after what had been a scrappy, tightly-scrapped opening half-hour. The goal - his third in three matches - opened things up in Wednesday's favour and proved to be the moment that injected fresh life into their survival bid.

It came after he was substituted at half-time in a system switch-up at Leicester City that saw Liam Palmer come on in his place as Wednesday moved from a back four to a back three. The set-up was persevered with at Millwall and ultimately came good.

"Ike showed that he is ready for our game," Röhl said. "He is enjoying being part of our group now. We spoke really honestly about the Leicester game. His feedback was very honest. He enjoys our football, he enjoys being part of Wednesday and you feel it. There is more and more self-confidence and it's great to see. As a striker you need the momentum to score. Now he has scored again and again and there's now the players around him. This is what we missed in the first months of the season and we are closer, but it is still a long way to go."