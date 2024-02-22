In-form Sheffield Wednesday goal-grabber had 'honest chat' with Danny Röhl after he was subbed early
The former Chelsea starlet, on loan from French club Troyes, directed Anthony Musaba's cross home to give the Owls the lead after what had been a scrappy, tightly-scrapped opening half-hour. The goal - his third in three matches - opened things up in Wednesday's favour and proved to be the moment that injected fresh life into their survival bid.
It came after he was substituted at half-time in a system switch-up at Leicester City that saw Liam Palmer come on in his place as Wednesday moved from a back four to a back three. The set-up was persevered with at Millwall and ultimately came good.
Speaking to The Star, Röhl was happy to give an insight into 'honest talks' he had with the Canada international the day before the Millwall clash and spoke about Ugbo's growing love for playing for Wednesday in a season that started with a frustrating half-campaign at Cardiff City.
"Ike showed that he is ready for our game," Röhl said. "He is enjoying being part of our group now. We spoke really honestly about the Leicester game. His feedback was very honest. He enjoys our football, he enjoys being part of Wednesday and you feel it. There is more and more self-confidence and it's great to see. As a striker you need the momentum to score. Now he has scored again and again and there's now the players around him. This is what we missed in the first months of the season and we are closer, but it is still a long way to go."