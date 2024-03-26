Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Key man Ike Ugbo has helped inject new life into the Owls' survival scrap since his arrival on loan from French club Troyes in January, scoring six times in his 12 appearances - all of which proved vital in four wins. In fact, Wednesday have won every match the Canada international has either scored or assisted in.

It's not long ago a clash against Swansea was a fierce derby for Ugbo. An up-and-down loan spell with fellow Championship side Cardiff City was ended to facilitate his switch to S6, a decision that has proven inspired and earned a place in the Canada starting line-up over the weekend. He played 76 minutes in a 2-0 Nations League win over Trinidad & Tobago and provided the assist for the opener in what was his first international start since June 2022.

"It was really busy but really exciting moments for me," Ugbo told swfc.co.uk. "Getting back with the national team and meeting up with the guys - it was great to be involved. I’m just trying to get myself back in the team and push on from there. I spoke to the national manager before I went out, he is trying to change a lot of things, added me back into the team, he’s working on the new younger players too, so it is exciting times.

"A lot of people have seen what has happened this season, the manager is really happy for me that things are clicking at Wednesday and that I’m getting to show myself more. Obviously I have been playing well here for Wednesday and I wanted to carry that form on and take it into the internationals, bring it out there and show them what I can do. I was happy to get an assist for the team and help us qualify for Copa America."

Wednesday will have Ugbo available for the Good Friday clash with the Swans, who have pulled away from the relegation scrap with three wins in their last five outings. With the fitness of Barry Bannan, Ian Poveda and Josh Windass unknown, former Chelsea man Ugbo announced that he had not only come through the travel to and from Dallas unscathed - but that he was fit, firing and ready for action.

"Of course!" he said. "I think that was in our thinking that I would come back fit but everything is fine and I’m ready for the weekend.

