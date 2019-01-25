Sheffield Wednesday: ‘If I do score, I’ll celebrate’ – Glory over sentiment for Sam Hutchinson as he prepares for Chelsea return

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Sam Hutchinson says that he will celebrate if he scores against his former club Chelsea this weekend.

Hutchinson is relishing the prospect of seeing a few familiar old faces when the Owls play the Blues at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup fourth round.

The 29-year-old, who came through the ranks at Chelsea, is looking forward to the televised tie.

"I cannot wait," he said. "As soon as it got announced, I celebrated to be fair with my little boy.

“Not only going back to Chelsea, which is good for my family as I played in every age group there, it is a big tie.

"It is one you can go and thoroughly enjoy as there is no pressure on us and they have got all the pressure and we can try and put our style across and play and enjoy it.

"If I do score, I will celebrate because I don’t get enough. I’m respectful for Chelsea and Sheffield Wednesday because that’s what both clubs mean to me."

Hutchinson joined the west London club at the tender age of seven and went on to represent them at every age group.

Injuries restricted him to just six Blues appearances and he was temporarily forced to retire from the sport because of a chronic knee problem. He left Chelsea and joined Wednesday, initially on loan, nearly five years ago.

Hutchinson, a firm fans' favourite at Hillsborough, said his family will be supporting him from the stands on Sunday evening.

"Yeah, my wife (Jennifer) will probably be cheering for Chelsea!" he joked. "No, she’ll be there.

"My mum and dad, sister, nephew. My mum and dad support me but naturally all of my family are Chelsea fans apart from my older sister who randomly supported Arsenal for a bit. I was going to get them a box but they’re in with the crowd in the Wednesday end."

It will be the first time Hutchinson has lined up against Chelsea. His family are also excited at the trip to the Premier League big boys.

"I have two little boys (Arnie and Albie), one (Arnie) is six months," he said. "The first thing he (Albie) said is ‘Dad can I wear my Chelsea kit.’ But he’s a Sheffield Wednesday fan. He loves the club. He doesn’t get out of the training kit. He understands. The draw was at 10 and I told him in the morning.

"My little girl (Mila) is five, she knows about Chelsea as she’s seen some pictures, my nephews live down south, they’re big Chelsea fans. Literally my whole family are Chelsea, so it will be a big occasion for them."​​​​​​​​​​​​​​