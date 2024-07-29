Sheffield Wednesday identify Premier League loan targets - in good place to attract

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl has revealed the club have already identified Premier League youngsters they would like to see arrive on loan in the coming weeks.

Nine players have signed for Sheffield Wednesday this summer and their recruitment push will continue, with discussions over a number of deals understood to be in the works behind the scenes. James Beadle has returned from Brighton & Hove Albion as the sole loanee so far. Röhl hopes to add more top tier talent to his changing room before the transfer window closes.

He has previously said that the end of major international tournaments and the advance of pre-season within the Premier League will have a knock-on effect for players Wednesday hope to bring in on loan terms as decisions are made on the future of elite youngsters. Such deals are more routinely secured towards the end of transfer windows for these reasons.

Asked whether players had been identified or whether it would be a case of waiting to see what opportunities arise late on in the window, Röhl told The Star: “Both. We have some players in our mind from Premier League clubs that we think would be very interesting to take them. Then there will be players who pop up and then we must make a quick decision, this is normal. I think in the next weeks it will be interesting what happens in this squad at Sheffield Wednesday.”

Beadle’s steep upward trajectory at S6 in the second half of last season convinced Brighton that Hillsborough was the best possible destination for the England youth international. Together with the improvement seen in the fortunes of fellow 2023/24 loanee Ike Ugbo, there appears to be growing confidence Röhl’s Wednesday are an attractive proposition for Premier League sides looking to loan out their players.

“Everybody recognises our big achievement last season,” he said. “It is not just an achievement that we stayed in the league, it was about how we improved players, how we want to play football. It is helpful to play attractive, to create a lot of chances, to entertain the fans. I think also the teams around us and the players recognise the style of football we play.