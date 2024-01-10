Sheffield Wednesday icon will coach all-time great in left-field new job

A modern icon of Sheffield Wednesday has secured an interesting new coaching position in the UAE, where he will take charge of one of the all-time great European players.

Benito Carbone scored 25 goals for the Owls in 96 league appearances and alongside fellow Italian Paolo Di Canio delivered glamour to Hillsborough in the late 1990s, earning a cult hero reputation along the way. He went on to play for Aston Villa, Bradford City, Derby County and Milldsbrough in England before finishing his career in Italy.

Now 52, Carbone has had a number of roles including managerial jobs in the Italian leagues, an advisory role at Leeds United and more recently a coaching role with the Azerbaijan national side. He has on more than one occasion applied for the Wednesday job. He left his most recent job as assistant manager of Pavia but has now found work in the UAE alongside former Wolves coach Walter Zenga.

He will act as assistant manager of Ras Al Khaimah-based Emirates Club, newly promoted to the UAE top tier whose big-money efforts have brought them signings such as former Barcelona and Spain forward Paco Alcácer and more notably the legendary Andrés Iniesta, who joined the club from Japanese side Vissel Kobe in August.

He'll have his work cut out, with Emirates sat bottom of the Pro League table after 12 matches having only won once so far this season. Announcing his switch on social media, Carbone wrote: "I am delighted and honoured to officially announce that, from today I will be the assistant manager of @walterzenga @emirates_fc in the UAE Pro League.