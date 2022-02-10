That was the rallying cry from the Ayr United social media feeds on a historic evening for the club and their manager Lee Bullen.

Ayr – nicknamed The Honest Men – ran out 2-1 winners at bitter rivals Kilmarnock, making Bullen the first Ayr manager to record a league win in the Ayrshire Derby this century.

Bullen’s boys went behind early doors but battled back to take a vital three points thanks to goals from James Maxwell and Patrick Reading.

Former Sheffield Wednesday skipper Lee Bullen led his Ayr United to a historic derby win over Kilmarnock.

The result seems all the more remarkable considering Kilmarnock played in the Europa League only a couple of seasons ago.

Ayr have produced steady performances of late but have been unlucky in earning only two points from their previous four matches since Bullen’s maiden outing earned a coupon-busting win over likely champions Arbroath.