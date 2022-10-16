Sheffield Wednesday icon Benito Carbone says he has been offered manager’s jobs in England

Owls icon Benito Carbone has applied for the Wednesday job in the past and briefly worked as an advisor at Leeds United.

But having left a coaching role with the Azerbaijan national team this summer, the 51-year-old is keen to make a return to the country in which he spent six years playing for Wednesday, Aston Villa, Bradford City, Middlesbrough and Derby County.

“I always think about managing in England. For me it is a dream,” Carbone told Sky Sports.

ROME, ROMA - DECEMBER 23: Crotone second coach Benito Carbone during the serie A match between SS Lazio and FC Crotone at Stadio Olimpico on December 23, 2017 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Images)

“I know the mentality and culture of English players, I played here for six years so I know very well the football in England. It is my focus to manage here with passion.

“In the last month we had chats with some clubs in the Championship and League One, but we didn’t find a good project. We want to find something to build something together for the club and fans.

“I had offers in the past, my agent has spoken to directors at a lot of clubs but we are looking for a good project.

“It doesn’t matter the league. It doesn’t matter; Premier League, Championship or League One. I want to do something special for me, the club, the fans. I want to build a club as a family, it’s very important.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carbone has managed a handful of Italian sides and delivered an insight into a somewhat predictable preferred playing style.

“I want to play always forward, attack always,” he said. “I don’t want to wait to take a punch from opponents. The mentality is positive, to prepare to win all the games and to attack the opponents very hard.

“That is my style. Away, at home, always the same. It must be the same in both cases.”

He also found time to speak in glowing terms about his time as a Wednesday player and said: “When I talk about Sheffield, that is when I am back home.

Advertisement Hide Ad