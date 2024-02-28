Sheffield Wednesday plan to sign Leeds United man permanently - Danny Röhl hopes for 'really exciting' summer
The Colombian international made the move down the M1 from the Owls' Yorkshire rivals on deadline day of the summer window, with Wednesday having jumped ahead of Birmingham City to sign him. The deal was originally based around a permanent switch, The Star understands, before terms were switched to a loan deal late in the day.
He has hit the ground running at Hillsborough with a number of dazzling early performances, a solitary assist in his five Owls appearances not telling the true tale of his immense impact to date. Poveda, 24, is believed to be out of contract at the end of the season and would surely represent one of the hottest free agent options on the market should he be released by Leeds as is expected.
It is understood that Wednesday have designs on revisiting the prospect of signing Poveda more long-term, with manager Danny Röhl having already spoken about trying to get him on board. Speaking over the weekend after another effective effort from the former Manchester City youngster, Röhl told The Star: "If we do our homework and achieve our goals then we have some very good arguments to keep some players here.
"They trust us and we have given them some great self-confidence. If you come from some clubs where you didn't play then your self-confidence is not so high. We have brought that back. We will see."
With a huge number of players coming to the end of their contracts at S6 - Röhl put the number at 20 including loan players in an interview with German outlet Kicker - it seems the Owls are set for a busy summer in terms of both incoming and outgoing deals. While the focus lies in preserving their Championship status, the Owls boss hinted at what he hopes will be an 'exciting' time for the club: "At the moment it's not the situation to look ahead to next season," he said. "At the end we will see what we can do, but it could be really exciting in the summer, what we can do."