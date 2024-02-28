Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Colombian international made the move down the M1 from the Owls' Yorkshire rivals on deadline day of the summer window, with Wednesday having jumped ahead of Birmingham City to sign him. The deal was originally based around a permanent switch, The Star understands, before terms were switched to a loan deal late in the day.

He has hit the ground running at Hillsborough with a number of dazzling early performances, a solitary assist in his five Owls appearances not telling the true tale of his immense impact to date. Poveda, 24, is believed to be out of contract at the end of the season and would surely represent one of the hottest free agent options on the market should he be released by Leeds as is expected.

It is understood that Wednesday have designs on revisiting the prospect of signing Poveda more long-term, with manager Danny Röhl having already spoken about trying to get him on board. Speaking over the weekend after another effective effort from the former Manchester City youngster, Röhl told The Star: "If we do our homework and achieve our goals then we have some very good arguments to keep some players here.

"They trust us and we have given them some great self-confidence. If you come from some clubs where you didn't play then your self-confidence is not so high. We have brought that back. We will see."