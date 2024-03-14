Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Leeds United loanee has been called up by the country of his parentage for friendlies against Spain and Romania and will hope to add to his two caps picked up in December. He joins Ike Ugbo (Canada) and youngster Joey Phuthi (Zimbabwe) as the two Owls players to have been called up for international duty - with possible further inclusions to come.

Colombia will take on Spain and Romania in friendlies on Friday March 22 and Tuesday March 26 respectively, a turnaround time that will come quick ahead of what looks likely to be a vital Championship clash for Wednesday at home to Swansea City on Easter Friday (March 29).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travel to and from South America is not something Poveda and Wednesday will have to navigate, however, with both matches being played in Europe. Bizarrely, Colombia will take on Spain at West Ham United's London Stadium, before following their opponents to Spain to face-off against Romania at Atletico Madrid's Civitas Metropolitan Stadium on the Tuesday. Spain will welcome Brazil to the same city on the same evening, playing at the Bernabeu.