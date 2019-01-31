Sheffield Wednesday: “I wouldn’t have come here if I didn’t think I could turn it around” - Steve Bruce on taking the reins at Hillsborough

New Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce insists he would never have accepted the job if he did not believe he could restore the club to former glories.

Though his appointment was confirmed at the start of the month, Bruce took charge of the club on Thursday, taking his first training session before his official unveiling to the media.

And he says he has kept a close eye on the side over the last few weeks as he prepared to start.

“In the back of my mind of course I have," he saidl

“I’m delighted to get started today.

"I took training this morning for the first time.

“I look forward to the long road ahead, which hopefully it will be and a successful one.

“I wouldn’t have come here if I didn’t think I could turn it around and get the club back where it wants to be."

Bruce was full of praise for the support given by Wednesdayites in the Championship play-off final when his Hull City triumphed at Wembley.

And he says he is determined to spark the success which brought such scenes after taking charge of the club.

“We’ve seen the support and I’ll never forget the support when we played Wednesday in the play-off final a couple of years ago," he said.

“I was amazed at the support they had and even again at the weekend against Chelsea, it reminded me of what a big club needs, which is a support.

“I hope I can make them happy again."