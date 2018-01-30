Sheffield Wednesday: ‘I would like to sign a new Owls deal as soon as possible’

Defender Daniel Pudil has reiterated his desire to remain at Sheffield Wednesday and hopes a new contract can be finalised “as soon as possible”.

The Czech Republic international, who is expected to start in tonight’s Championship showdown at Middlesbrough, is due to become a free agent in the summer.

Pudil, snapped up on a permanent basis by the Owls in July 2016 following a fruitful loan spell, has produced a string of fine performances since Jos Luhukay’s appointment as Wednesday boss.

It is understood the Championship club have the option to extend Pudil’s deal by a further 12 months

Pudil told The Star: “I would like to stay. It is not a secret.

“I like Sheffield, the people and the city. My family are settled over here as well. I would like to carry on over here but it’s not just up to me.”

The 32-year-old has confirmed he has held talks with Luhukay regarding his long-term future.

“I talked with the manager and he was discussing with me how long I had left on my contract,” said Pudil. “Of course, I have to talk with him as well if he wants me to stay for another year or not.

“But I’m playing right now so I believe he wants me to stay over here.

“There is five months left of the season. The season can be done in three months. I don’t want to wait for when it will be the holidays. I would like to close the deal as soon as possible.

“But first of all, I want to play and help Sheffield Wednesday win games and get the club a little bit higher in the table and then we can talk about a new deal.”

Luhukay has hailed Pudil’s contribution.

“Daniel has done a very good job in the last weeks I’ve been here,” said Luhukay. “I’m happy with him.”