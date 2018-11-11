Sheffield Wednesday: ‘I’m big enough to admit that it hurts a little bit’ – Cameron Dawson opens up on criticism after Sheffield derby heroics

Goalkeeper Cameron Dawson admits he has been hurt by the criticism he has received over Sheffield Wednesday's lack of clean sheets.

The Owls have the joint-worst defensive record in the Championship, having conceded 30 goals in 17 matches.

But Dawson, a lifelong Wednesday fan, recorded his first shut out of the season in Friday's hard-earned draw at Sheffield United.

When asked if the criticism had affected him, he said: "It is not nice. I'm big enough to admit that it hurts a little bit.

"But I'm also quite thick skinned and I can put it to one side and I tried to deliver a performance against United and that was all I was concentrating.

"I feel delighted that was what I was able to do and with the help from the boys in front we have got that first clean sheet.

"It has been tough. It is not nice when people question you but nothing gets handed to you in this game."

A large section of the Wednesday fans chanted for out-of-favour shot-stopper Keiren Westwood to be recalled to the side against Norwich City earlier this month.

On the Norwich chants, Dawson said: "I definitely heard them!

"Did it affect me in the Norwich game? Probably not. I had a job to do and I was out on the pitch so it didn't affect me in the game.

"It is not nice. It was tough. All my family were at that game to hear that so it is tough for them.

"In that game, I wanted to push my chest out and show my family up there in the stands I was alright and I could get on with it.

"I worked towards the United game and I'm delighted to I got a clean sheet. I was a bit emotional at the end. It has been a tough old grind but we got there against United."

Meanwhile, Wednesday's Under-18s eased to a 3-0 victory at Birmingham City after goals from Conor Grant (2) and Eyad Hammoud.