Sheffield Wednesday are trying to find Lee Gregory’s protective mask in time for him to be able to play in the play-off final against Barnsley.

The Owls striker was on the scoresheet on Thursday night as he got an important second goal in the dramatic comeback against Peterborough United, but it has been revealed that he lost his facial gear in the celebrations as Hillsborough exploded in elation after Jack Hunt’s winning penalty.

A post from the club explained that they were desperate to get it back this week ‘due to a short turnaround, we cannot replace in time for next week’.

Gregory requires the equipment after picking up an injury in training, and the custom-made protectice gear is required for the Owls’ number nine to feature as he has done in the two legs against the Posh.

So the concern was genuine when it was discovered that it had gone missing, and Wednesday put out the following tweet this afternoon:

Louie Hodkin, or actually his dad to be specific, seems to have come to the rescue though...