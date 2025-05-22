Former Hull City defender, Curtis Davies, says there was a moment at Wembley where he knew they’d beat Sheffield Wednesday and earn promotion.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clash under the arch in 2016 almost a decade ago remains the closest that the Owls have come to returning to the Premier League, the years that followed seeing them fall further away before ultimately dropping down into League One for two seasons. Mo Diame’s wonderstrike was the difference that day, but Davies thinks that how Wednesday treated the play-off final played a part in the end result.

Davies started the game and played the full 90 minutes as Carlos Carvalhal’s side struggled to really get into things in the capital, and he says he and his teammates ‘just knew’ they had to come out on top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curtis Davies on Wednesday at Wembley

“It’s how you handle the occasion when you get there,” he told the Second Tier podcast. “For instance, when we went there with Hull we went there - because of our expectations of ourselves - in tracksuits, went out and saw the pitch, then went to the changing room. We got the game done, won the game, and went home, because we just knew we had to get back up.

“Whereas Sheffield Wednesday turned up in their nice suits - which isn’t a problem because it’s a Wembley game, a big occasion - but they had their sunglasses on, taking selfies on the pitch… I went into the changing room and told our lads, ‘We’ve got this, they’re here for the day out - we’re here to win.’”

Hull were immediately relegated the following season, dropping back into the Championship once again, and haven’t returned to the top-flight since.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join