Sheffield Wednesday were taking a look at former Hull City goalkeeper, Shea Callister, until recently.

The 19-year-old left the Tigers at the end of the season once his deal with the club came to an end, and he’s now looking to try and secure himself a new deal elsewhere as he goes in search of his next chapter.

It was previously been reported by The Star that the Owls have a number of fresh faces in their ranks at youth level as they seek to bolster their squad for the season ahead, and Callister is believed to have been another one.

Wednesday do have a number of young goalkeepers on their books, with Pierce Charles their current number one and the likes of Killian Barrett, Logan Stretch and Jack Phillips all spending time with the first team of late.

It may be that the club are considering loan spells for one or more of the youngsters, hence the decision to look at Callister, and he was given the chance to showcase his ability over the weekend when he featured in a young Wednesday XI that were beaten 2-0 by Derby County’s U21s.

The shot-stopper was one of a number of trialists to feature in the game, with others such Matty Whittingham, Reece Clairmont, and Alexander Asaba all also in the mix. It has since been confirmed, though, that Callister’s trial period has now come to an end.

Meanwhile, there was also a trialist present as Wednesday’s first team beat Mansfield Town 2-0 in a friendly over the weekend, though that is believed to have been Ivorian midfielder, Mohamed Konate, who has been with the club for some time now.

A number of them could potentially feature again on Friday night for the penultimate academy fixture of preseason as they head to The Mounting Systems Stadium to take on Scarborough Athletic, with the U18s wrapping things up the following day against their counterparts from Grimsby Town.

Competitive games for both age group are due to get underway in early August, with Andy Holdsworth again in charge of the U21s while Jordan Broadbent will take lead with the U18s following Andy Sharp’s promotion to Head of Academy Coaching.

