The post-season shake-up across the Championship has wasted no time in getting going this time around.

Watford became the latest second tier club to change-up their direction, with Tom Cleverley becoming the latest Hornets boss to get the boot after guiding them to a 14th place finish in difficult circumstances. The former England midfielder saw his side play out their final game of the season in hosting Sheffield Wednesday at Vicarage Road over the weekend.

And after major recent managerial decisions were made at Cardiff City, West Brom, Norwich City and Swansea City in the last two weeks of the season, the changes show no sign of slowing with reports from Humberside suggesting Hull City could become the latest Championship outfit to switch managers despite Ruben Selles having guided the Tigers to safety with a last day draw at Portsmouth.

A report from the Hull Daily Mail suggests Selles’ fate rests in the hands of owner Acun Ilicali’s internal review of the state of play at the MKM Stadium. The Turkish businessman, who ended the short and turbulent reign of Tim Walter as recently as November, is said to be working with Hull sporting director Jarden Dublin and newly-appointed recruitment chief Martin Hodge in deciding the best route forward.

Hodge is a name well-known to Wednesday supporters of course. The former goalkeeper made just shy of 200 league appearances for the Owls across five years from 1983 to 1988 and went on to spend eight years on the club’s coaching staff following his retirement from playing in 1996.

Though his appointment as head of recruitment with the Tigers is yet to be officially confirmed, it is believed he has been working there for several weeks having left a role at Swansea City. Having also held a goalkeeping coaching role with Leeds United, he has recruitment and scouting roles on his CV at Cardiff City, Watford and Burnley.

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Season autopsies and certain uncertainties - Danny Röhl, Sheffield Wednesday and midtable success