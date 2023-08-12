Callum Paterson has been exactly that for Sheffield Wednesday across his three seasons with the club, taking up all manner of positions from centre-half to centre-forward. Across his career, he said he’s played everywhere but in goal.

While the popular Scot is not precious over where he plays - as long as he is on the pitch - he has found solace in the idea that his new manager Xisco seems to have nailed down a position for him.

Paterson has featured at right-back in the Owls’ first two matches of the season - though his versatility bore fruits once again as he was pushed up as a right winger at stages of the Carabao Cup win over Stockport in midweek.

“The indication is to look to keep me at right-back,” Paterson said. “I’ve had a few games as a striker, I’ve had a few games as a 10, but he knows I an do a job wherever I’m asked. I’m just happy to be out on the park at the moment.

“The only difference in getting forward as a wing-back rather than a full-back is that the opposite full-back has to tuck in, that’s just how it is. As a wing-back you can just bomb on a little bit more.

“It’s about creating those relationships across the back for. I still feel like I can get forward as much as I do and I enjoy playing there.”

Paterson started out as a right-back at his first club Hearts. He has taken up different positions at different clubs since and spoke honestly on the impact that has had on his career, feeling his utility man status has prevented him from grabbing a routine first team spot as other players might.

“I’ve always said that at the start of my career it was a massive help because of the opportunities it gave me,” he said. “On the flipside of that as I’ve gone on it’s made it hard to nail down a position as a regular starter in a certain position.

“There are pros and cons but as I’ve always said I just want to be out on the pitch. I’ll play wherever as long as I am being asked to and thankfully I am being asked at the moment.

“I’ve played most of my career games at right-back, so it’s just about getting used to it again and kicking on.”

Paterson looks likely to start in defence in this afternoon’s clash at Hull City, a team against which he holds the enviable record of three wins in three and no goals conceded.

He said: “I’ve had a good record against them and to be honest I enjoy playing at their stadium, it’s quite a nice place to go actually.