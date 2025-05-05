Former Sheffield Wednesday captain released - club confirm honourable injury decision
Lees, who made over 270 appearances for the Owls between 2014 and 2021, joined Huddersfield when his Wednesday contract expired following relegation into League One, and went on to become a regular under various different managers when fit and available.
Now 34-years-old, the centre back has a decision to make on the next chapter of his career, but it has been confirmed that he will be able to regain his fitness in West Yorkshire prior to securing his next contract - wherever that may be.
The club said on their website, “Arriving from Sheffield Wednesday, 34-year-old Lees has represented the Club on 155 occasions, scoring eight goals and assisting four more, whilst also leading the side out as captain on a number of occasions. Ending his 2024/25 season prematurely with a knee injury, Lees will also be given the opportunity to complete his rehabilitation with the Club before departing.”
Meanwhile, the other Terriers who will be moving on are Jonathan Hogg, Danny Ward, Matty Pearson, Ollie Turton, Josh Ruffels, Josh Koroma, Scott High, Loick Ayina, Anthony Gregory, Danny Isaac, Donnell Garrick, Oliver Riva, Zak Abbott, Fope Deru, Cian Philpott, Conor Falls and Michael Stone.
Huddersfield are one of the first English Football League clubs to make public their retained list for the 2025/26 season, and many Wednesdayites are hoping to see the Owls follow suit as a way of drawing a line under the campaign just gone and preparing for the one to come. At least 15 SWFC players are thought to be out of contract this summer, and many of them will have now played their final game for the club.
