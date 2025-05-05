Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Sheffield Wednesday captain, Tom Lees, will be on the hunt for a new club this summer as he prepares to leave Huddersfield Town.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lees, who made over 270 appearances for the Owls between 2014 and 2021, joined Huddersfield when his Wednesday contract expired following relegation into League One, and went on to become a regular under various different managers when fit and available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now 34-years-old, the centre back has a decision to make on the next chapter of his career, but it has been confirmed that he will be able to regain his fitness in West Yorkshire prior to securing his next contract - wherever that may be.

Tom Lees leaving Huddersfield Town

The club said on their website, “Arriving from Sheffield Wednesday, 34-year-old Lees has represented the Club on 155 occasions, scoring eight goals and assisting four more, whilst also leading the side out as captain on a number of occasions. Ending his 2024/25 season prematurely with a knee injury, Lees will also be given the opportunity to complete his rehabilitation with the Club before departing.”

Meanwhile, the other Terriers who will be moving on are Jonathan Hogg, Danny Ward, Matty Pearson, Ollie Turton, Josh Ruffels, Josh Koroma, Scott High, Loick Ayina, Anthony Gregory, Danny Isaac, Donnell Garrick, Oliver Riva, Zak Abbott, Fope Deru, Cian Philpott, Conor Falls and Michael Stone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield are one of the first English Football League clubs to make public their retained list for the 2025/26 season, and many Wednesdayites are hoping to see the Owls follow suit as a way of drawing a line under the campaign just gone and preparing for the one to come. At least 15 SWFC players are thought to be out of contract this summer, and many of them will have now played their final game for the club.