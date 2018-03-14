Sheffield Wednesday: How many points the Owls have dropped from winning positions this season

It is a problem which has plagued Wednesday throughout the 2017/18 season.

The Owls continue to struggle at converting leads into victories, dropping a whopping 24 points from winning positions this term. Only Brentford, who let slip a one goal in their midweek defeat to promotion-chasing Cardiff City, can match Wednesday for the most number of points squandered in the Championship.

Diaspointment for Owls skipper Tom Lees with Bolton's equaliser in added on time

Hull City (22), Preston North End (17) and Reading (17) have also frequently thrown points away after getting their noses in front.

But there have been occasions too where Wednesday have failed to see matches out, conceding last-gasp equalisers against Cardiff, Hull and Bolton Wanderers. Had they held on for maximum points in those fixtures, they would be virtually assured of retaining their second-tier status.

However, the Owls have slipped to 18th in the table after Hull’s impressive triumph at Ipswich Town. Wednesday are currently on a five-match winless run and are just eight points above the relegation zone.

