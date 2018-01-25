Sheffield Wednesday: How Jos Luhukay has stamped his authority on the Owls

Slowly but surely Jos Luhukay is stamping his authority on Sheffield Wednesday.

The Dutchman, regarded as a tough task-master, has wasted no time in instilling discipline and a strong work ethic.

And Luhukay, the surprise choice of owner Dejphon Chansiri to succeed Carlos Carvalhal following the Portuguese’s exit on Christmas Eve, sets high standards and goes to great lengths to foster team spirit. Here is the inside track on some of Luhukay’s methods:

* Players are reporting in earlier for training and Luhukay insists on the team eating breakfast and lunch together. Defender Frederico Venancio told The Star: “I was used to it in Portugal. I was a little bit surprised when I came here that didn’t happen. Eating together creates that team spirit. We are happy with these small changes.”

* Anybody who turns up late for training or a team meeting risks being left out of the team.

“He’s very keen on his discipline and he wants the standards of every day to be right up there,” said midfielder Adam Reach. “We’re eating breakfast and lunch together at a set time, we have a meeting and if you’re a minute late that’s a punishment. There are no exceptions.”

Owls boss Jos Luhukay

* As part of Luhukay’s meticulous approach to preparation, training sessions are filmed, enabling the coaching staff to analyse drills and passages of play.