It was one of the few low points since the start of 2019, but Sheffield Wednesday’s 3-0 humbling by Hull City at the KCOM Stadium was a turning point for their recent success according to Owls 'keeper Keiren Westwood.

Over two months on from their last league defeat, the Wednesday shot stopper has praised him team mates for their togetherness in recent performances.

Keiren Westwood.

"We have dug in together as a team,” he said.

"After the Hull game where we were a bit all over the place and erratic, we have been really solid.

"We have kept a lot of clean sheets and we have managed to score a few more goals and that has helped us.”

That’s certainly true after two more goals, a clean sheet and a win in testing conditions in the match at the University of Bolton Stadium earlier this week, where a clinical Steven Fletcher finish and a first Owls goal for loan star Rolando Aarons were enough to wrap up three points.

Reflecting on the win at Bolton, Westwood said: "It was a good away win and performance.

"We were very solid and scored two great goals.

"When Rolando plays direct, he is very tricky and fast.

"I was delighted to see him get a goal.”