Sheffield Wednesday hotshot lands England call-up – he’s in demand

Young Sheffield Wednesday striker, Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri, has landed himself a call-up to England’s U16s for their upcoming fixtures.

Cadamarteri is coming on leaps and bounds at youth level for the Owls, and this season so far has already scored 32 goals for club and country – playing for Wednesday’s U15/U16s and U18s, as well as Scotland.

The Scots aren’t the only ones who are keen on the 15-year-old, though, with the youngster having already spent time with England’s U15s group, and now he’s been asked to feature in their camp for two games against the Netherlands this month.

Wednesday’s talented teen qualifies to play for Scotland, unlike his older brother – who qualifies for England and Jamaica – because it is where he was born when his dad, Danny, was playing at Dundee United between 2009 and 2011, and the Scottish Football Association didn’t waste any time in getting him on board. The youngest Cadamarteri is also eligible for the Reggae Boyz, too.

At such a young age nothing is final when it comes to the attacker’s future on the international scene, but it is another big feather in his cap and more proof that the Owls’ academy have quite the talent on their hands.

It’s understood that Wednesday have already offered a scholarship to the youngster for when he turns 16 next year, which is at this point the best that they can do when it comes to trying to secure his services and fend off interest from other clubs.