The teenage forward burst onto the scene at S6 as recently as November to play an important part in the Owls' December resurgence from the foot of the Championship table. He has scored four goals and has one assist in his 21 senior appearances, the most recent coming in an FA Cup defeat at Coventry last month.

Yorkshire-born Cadamarteri qualifies for Jamaica through his heritage and is joined in the squad by six-cap Owls defender Di'Shon Bernard as well as former Wednesday favourites Michael Hector and Michail Antonio.

Jamaica will take on a star-studded USA team on Thursday March 21 at the AT&T Stadium in Texas. The match is a CONCACAF Nations League semi-final and represents the first time they have made the last four after a historic win over Canada at the quarter-final stage. Should they win the tie, they will go on to play either Panama or Mexico in the final, which will be played on March 24 at the same stadium.

The Star reported earlier this week that Jamaica and England were hoping to persuade Cadamarteri to pledge his nationality, with a possible spot in the England under-20 squad mooted.