Sheffield Wednesday hoping to receive triple boost with steel added to recovery effort

The Owls have a near two-week break until their next fixture, a home clash that will serve as their fourth meeting of the season with Plymouth Argyle.

Wednesday manager Darren Moore spoke after Sunday’s defeat at Shrewsbury Town about the need for the club to regroup during the elongated break, which falls because of their having been knocked out of the FA Cup.

And while Wednesday have struggled through well-documented injury issues in recent months, it is hoped that three key players will be back by the time that Plymouth fixture comes around.

It would serve as a much-needed boost as they look to put the woes of those defeats behind them.

What is telling is that in matches that have featured either midfield enforced Massimo Luongo or last season’s top scorer Josh Windass, Wednesday are yet to lose a league game this season.

Moore said: “Massimo [Luongo] has served his suspension, Sam Hutchinson has come back and if we can get Josh Windass back then they are three big players for Sheffield Wednesday. The key is to get them back for the second half of the season and keeping them back fit because we have had our fair share of injuries.”

There is concern over Chey Dunkley, Olamide Shodipo and Jack Hunt, who missed out on Sunday’s defeat at Shrewsbury.

Hutchinson’s return covered Dunkley’s absence at the heart of central defence, with many believing him to have enjoyed a man of the match performance in his first match back in 85 days.

“We were so grateful for Sam coming back,” Moore said. “We rushed him back today because of the injury sustained to Chey. I would have liked to have given Sam a bit more time to get him back into it.