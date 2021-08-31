Former England under-21 international Saido Berahino, who previously worked with Owls boss Darren Moore at West Bromwich Albion, is out of favour at Belgian club S.V. Zulte Waregem.

Reports suggest Berahino, who in the early days of his career was reportedly of interest to the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, could be handed a second chance at a career in England as Wednesday seek to thrash out a shock deal.

The striker, now 28, spent two years with Stoke City after leaving West Brom and moved to Waragem in 2019. He spent a portion of last year on loan with Charleroi, also in the Belgian top tier.

Speaking over the weekend Moore suggested he would like to get some business done before the deadline is out but made it clear things can change towards the end of a transfer window. He also said that if the club weren’t able to get any last-minute business done, he would be happy with the squad as it is.

The Star reported earlier this week that if Wednesday were to add to their squad then a striker would be top of their priority list.

The have already added Lee Gregory and Florian Kamberi to their squad and have the likes of Callum Paterson and the injured Josh Windass battling for places.