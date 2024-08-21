Sheffield Wednesday hopeful of striking loan deal for Brighton & Hove Albion striker

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to further strengthen their squad and are in discussions with Brighton & Hove Albion over the loan of teenage striker Mark O’Mahony, The Star is led to believe.

Danny Röhl has made no secret of his desire to add further firepower to his Sheffield Wednesday squad before the closure of the transfer window on August 30 and has spoken about the potential for loans from the Premier League late on in the window.

With a week and a half remaining, The Star has reason to believe that Brighton & Hove Albion striker Mark O’Mahony is a player they are hopeful of signing on a season-long loan switch and that discussions over a potential loan deal are in the works. Wednesday’s interest in the Republic of Ireland youth international was first reported by The Athletic last week.

Having trialled with Wednesday’s city rivals Sheffield United, the 19-year-old was signed to the South Coast club from League of Ireland club Cork City in January 2023. A forward most commonly used to playing as a modern ‘number nine’, O’Mahony made three substitute appearances from the bench in the Premier League last season and made the bench on nine further occasions.

The Owls have an existing relationship with Brighton, with goalkeeper James Beadle having returned to the club on loan this summer following his successful half-season last season. Goalkeeping coach Sal Bibbo is a respected former Brighton staff member and the two clubs met in a pre-season friendly in July. The Star understands attempts have been made by the Owls to sign Malian midfield youngster Malick Yalcouyé from the Seagulls, though reports elsewhere suggest he is more likely to join German outfit St Pauli.

Additions have been made already in the Owls’ striking department, Ike Ugbo arrived from French club Troyes earlier this month for a fee understood to be £2.5m. Jamal Lowe arrived in July on free transfer terms following the expiration of his contract at Bournemouth.