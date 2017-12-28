Sheffield Wednesday hold talks with Steve McClaren over vacant managerial role

Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri has spoken with former England manager Steve McClaren with a view to potentially taking up the manager's job at Hillsborough, The Star understands.

McClaren left his advisory role at Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv on Thursday to 'pursue other interests' according to the club's chief executive Ben Mansford and it is believed that the 56-year-old has already been in talks with Mr Chansiri about the vacant post.

McClaren, who worked alongside manager Jordi Cruyff told Macabbi Tel Aviv's website upon his departure: “It’s with much regret I have to return to England and leave my role at Maccabi Tel Aviv. I would like to thank so many people for making my time at Maccabi such a wonderful experience."

Mansford indicated in the same statement that McClaren's undertaking of the role was on the proviso that he would leave if an opportunity arose to return to management.

He said: “We were delighted when Steve joined us in the summer to work with our coaching staff. Jordi and Steve alongside the rest of the staff have worked very well as a team. We are naturally disappointed Steve decided to pursue other options but this was something we knew could happen right from the start."

McClaren's last job in England was with Derby County where his second spell at the club lasted just six months before he was sacked. He had left the first time around for what would be an unsuccessful spell at Newcastle United.

The Star understands that McLaren met with Chansiri earlier this week.

News of McClaren's exit from Maccabi Tel Aviv saw him immediately made the bookmakers' favorite for the job at Wednesday.