Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly been given a suspended points deduction.

The Owls have had plenty of financial uncertainties of late, and the club faced the prospect of a potential player walkout not so long back after an extended period passed by without payments being made on time or in full.

Things have improved since then, however, with chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, settling all of the wages that were owed to both the current players and those that became out of contract last month, but it appears that the situation hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Various reports this evening have stated that the Owls have been given a suspended six point deduction, which they have accepted, that means they will be docked six points if they fail to pay their players before January 1st 2022, and three points if they fail to pay between January and June 2022.

As yet there has been no official word from the club on the matter, however it does come a couple of days after the English Football League confirmed that Wednesday were no longer under a transfer embargo.

Meanwhile, it’s also been reported that – while the embargo has been lifted – Darren Moore is still working under transfer restrictions, with suggestions that he is limited to free agents and loans as he seeks to bolster his side for the upcoming campaign.