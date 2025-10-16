Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Rio Shipston, faces a spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury.

The 20-year-old has formed part of the Owls’ first team this season after returning from his loan spell with Cork City, starting all three of their Carabao Cup games prior to their exit and making a few first-team squads in the Championship along the way.

Now, though, he faces some time out as he works his way back from a muscle injury that was sustained in training, and Pedersen admits that it’s a ‘shame’ for the youngster after what had been a good spell at Middlewood Road for him.

“He got a muscle injury,” he told The Star. “It was last week, we had three very intensive days and it happened in an 11v11 on Wednesday. This is a learning curve for young players, because he wants so much to show that he can be the next. But when you’re young you need to learn to listen to your body.

“You’re thinking, ‘What will the gaffer want, he’ll want to see me do this’… But you need to trust to say no and not got over the line. You need to learn your body and how it is, and know themselves as a person and player. It was three really good days for him, so it’s really a shame.”

Shipston joins the lengthy list of injuries at Wednesday as the likes of Di’Shon Bernard, Nathaniel Chalobah, Pierce Charles and Ernie Weaver remain sidelined, and the Owls boss will be hoping that there aren’t more around the corner as they head into another tough period.