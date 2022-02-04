Byers picked up his first 90 minutes since the 1-0 defeat to Morecambe back in August as he helped his side get revenge with a 2-0 win over the Shrimps at Hillsborough, and put in standout performance – opening the scoring with a tremendous finish.

The 25-year-old joined Wednesday over the summer after leaving Swansea City, and says that he’s trying to be like a sponge when working with Bannan, learning as much as he can from the experienced Scottish international.

Speaking about the Owls skipper after he set up his stunning first Wednesday goal, Byers said, “Baz is a top player… I’ve learnt a lot off him already to be honest - he’s a great captain, a good leader, and he’s someone that I really look up to as a fellow player.

“Watching him, taking little bits from his game and playing with him always helps.”

Meanwhile, when asked if he was over his own injury concerns as more Owls players joined the treatment list, the midfielder explained, “Yeah, I feel good… It’s the best I’ve felt all season, and now I’m just ready to get a volume of games. Getting 90 minutes I was over the moon with, I’m really happy, and now it’s about recovering and getting ready for the weekend.”

Byers is expected to start once again this weekend as the Owls take on Burton Albion, with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru set to miss out through injury.