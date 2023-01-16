Sheffield Wednesday were part of lovely Jeff Beck tribute on Match Of The Day 2 on the BBC this past weekend with Aston Villa and Wolves.

Beck, who had been described as ‘one of the most influential lead guitarists in rock’ passed away last week at the age of 78, and was roundly mourned by the music industry.

The talented musician had his place in English football too, though, and tributes were paid by those that have adopted his music into the culture of their club. Wednesday being one of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls are one of a handful of clubs who famously sing Beck’s ‘Hi Ho Silver Lining’ before kick off at their games, and after their heroics in the FA Cup against Newcastle United it was decided that they’d be part of a homage to him alongside Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

You can watch the tribute below: