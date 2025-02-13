Sheffield Wednesday hero makes 'up and down' admission as old debate reignites

Another winner from the bench at Swansea City continued Michael Smith’s stellar season with Sheffield Wednesday - and served as more fuel to the debate over his role at the club.

The goal-laden Geordie has been something of a supersub for the Owls this campaign, scoring five of his eight goals from the bench and offering a string of match-turning introductions. His record of 0.6 Championship goals per 90 minutes puts him at a record of better than a goal every other game and sees only three second tier colleagues scoring as many goals at a faster rate this season.

Though his starts may have been less forthcoming than he might prefer, there seems little doubt Smith has featured as an integral part of Danny Röhl plans to break matches into a specific plan. Another goal reignites the question of whether he should be chosen to start more games - or whether his supersub status should be preserved such has been its effectiveness.

Röhl has spoken around the theory of ‘starters and finishers’ in his match plans. Ike Ugbo continued his time without a goal at Swansea but offered a bustling and active 58 minutes before the alternative skillset of Smith was introduced to lead the line. Eight minutes later, the 33-year-old scored the winner.

“It’s the old cliche, that it’s a squad game,” Smith told BBC Sheffield post-match. “The subs don’t come on and make the impact they do if the lads that start don’t run the other team ragged in the first half. The lads who played in the first half were very impressive.

“It’s been an up and down season for myself personally. Obviously as a footballer you want to start more games, but the position I find myself in, I’m coming off the bench and I’m managing to contribute. As long as it’s helping the team and helping the club get three points, that’s all that matters.”

Two more goals in the 14 matches between now and the end of the season would see Smith equal his greatest goal tally in a Championship campaign - and with significantly reduced match time on that double-figure 2020/21 season with Rotherham United.

Smith joined his manager in praising the game management of Wednesday in closing out another important away win that put them to within two points of the play-off places - though it wasn’t without drama with Jay Fulton’s late effort having been correctly scrubbed out by the officials for offside.

After a 93rd-minute equaliser at West Bromwich Albion was cancelled out by a 96th-minute concession over the weekend, lessons have been learned, Smith suggested. Efforts to keep hold of the ball and eat up time in closing out the game were made in South Wales and ultimately proved effective - despite the Fulton adrenaline rush.

“We didn’t keep the ball as well as we should have (at West Brom) to keep the game at 1-1 and take the point and move on,” Smith said. “A lot of chats have been had heading into this game and you saw at the end there the lads we’re trying to see the game out and keep the ball in the corner.

“It’s about using the experience we have because we have got a good group of lads that have been there and done it.

“To bounce back after the disappointment of West Brom shows a lot of character by the lads we’ve got in the good group, the lads started the game really well and to finish the game with three points is pleasing.”