Sheffield Wednesday hero credits new Owls arrival after pivotal moment

Anthony Musaba’s goal sealed the points for Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, but it wouldn’t have been possible without Cameron Dawson.

The Owls shot-stopper was called into action on a number of occasions against Stoke City at the weekend, but really came up trumps just after the hour-mark when Akin Famewo was adjudged to have fouled Josh Laurent in the box and the referee pointed to the spot.

Up stepped Ryan Mmaee to try and put the hosts into the lead, but in front of him stood a goalkeeper that has a very good record when it comes to spot kicks – ‘Daws’ saved three of the four he faced in games last season and has a developing reputation for keeping them out.

Whether the penalty should’ve stood or not has been debate in the hours since the game, but Wednesday’s goalkeeper wasn’t concerned about it at the time, deciding rather to focus on the work done by himself and his coach, Sal Bibbo.

“I’ve not actually seen it back,” Dawson said afterwards. “And at the time I was obviously concentrated on catching the cross - but when he gave it it was just a case of having a little think and going, ‘Right, this is the time now, lets make a save’.

“Credit to Sal, he probably goes through clips and clips and clips all week to give me a three or four minute snippet. Thanks to him we watched them, and that’s what we felt - what we both felt - was going to happen. I guessed right, made the save, and then Baz managed to toe it away. We didn’t need the follow-up going in!”