That’s the belief of goalkeeper and man-of-the-hour Bailey Peacock-Farrell, whose man of the match performance at Portsmouth on Tuesday inspired a valuable point on the road.

He believes his side have turned a corner in terms of their mentality heading into the latter reaches of games.

With Massimo Luongo sent off, makeshift centre-half pairing Liam Palmer and Callum Paterson played impressive supporting roles to Peacock-Farrell, launching into a series of last-ditch blocks to keep their clean sheet intact.

“The mentality, the bodies on the line, the blocks going into the last minute with 10 men, everything was spot on,” Peacock-Farrell said after the match.

“Usually that onslaught comes away from home after you go down to 10 men. When you’re away as well, they have the crowd and the advantage to build a pressure situation and cope with it.

“All that last ditch defending showed a really good mentality.”

A Northern Ireland international, the 25-year-old has taken on an important role in recent weeks, marshalling a Wednesday defence that is low on numbers and in many cases playing out of position.

“We’ve been short on real centre-backs for a while now,” Peacock-Farrell said. “The lads have done really well in terms of their shape and as a goalkeeper the responsibility lies with you to keep them switched on because some lads are playing in positions that aren’t natural to them.

“The way we’ve dealt with that is a credit to them, with the injuries we’ve had and the difficulties. It’s been amazing.”

Now 11 unbeaten in the league, Wednesday take on another away trip this weekend as they head to struggling Crewe Alexandra.

And Peacock-Farrell said the mentality shift the Owls have enjoyed can see them go on to launch an assault on the upper reaches of the division.

“A month or so ago we were losing goals after 80 minutes and ending up losing or drawing,” he said.

“I feel like we’ve fixed that and the mentality of the team in building those draws, not losing and turning the odd one into wins, it’s a great platform.

“I think we’ve only lost three games and we’re unbeaten in 10 or 11. With the issues we’ve had and the players that have been injured, when we get everyone back we’re going to be firing on all fronts and it’s a great base to kick on from for the second half of the season.

“To go on and get a win this weekend will make tonight all the more important.”

There was a little concern after the match as the stopper was whisked off for a spot of light physio treatment before completing his post-match media duties, which he did wearing an ice pack strapped to his lower leg.

“It was just a collision with one of their players,” Peacock-Farrell said reassuringly.