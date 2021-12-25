Wednesday fans get into the festive spirit during the Sky Bet Championship game with Bristol City at Hillsborough in December 2019.

Sheffield Wednesday: Here's a load of random old pictures of Owls fans... just because

We’ve delved into our archive again to bring you these 21 retro pictures of Sheffield Wednesday supporters.

By Chris Holt
Saturday, 25th December 2021, 3:00 pm

This collection includes derby day fan photos from Wednesday matches against Sheffield United and Leeds United as well as Owls supporters following England abroad.

Wednesdayites are famed for packing grounds around the country and even in League One this season they have been, as usual, traveling in huge numbers and racking up impressive attendances at Hillsborough too.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know from years past.

1. Owls fans retro gallery

A Wednesday fan before the Reading game at Hillsborough in February 2019.

Photo: George Wood

2. Owls fans retro gallery

Young Wednesdayites before the Cardiff City clash at Hillsborough in April 2016.

Photo: Nigel Roddis

3. Owls fans retro gallery

Wednesday fans make their way to Hillsborough for the Wigan Athletic game in October 2019.

Photo: George Wood

4. Owls fans retro gallery

A Wednesday fan during the Carabao Cup third round tie against Everton at Hillsborough in September 2019.

Photo: George Wood

