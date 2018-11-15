Sheffield Wednesday: Here’s the low-down on Owls’ missing injured players

Sheffield Wednesday's injury list has been a big talking point for some time now.

There have been a number of long-term injuries in the squad and those who have returned have picked up further niggles.

Sam Winnall is unlikely to be available for selection until mid-December

Owls boss Jos Luhukay has never been able to call upon some of the names who helped Wednesday reach the Championship play-offs in two successive years under former manager Carlos Carvalhal.

So when can Wednesday fans expect to see some of their key players back in contention?

Almen Abdi

The attacking midfielder signed from Watford in July 2016 on a three-year deal.

The 32-year-old made 16 appearances in his first season and seven in the last campaign but has not featured at all this term.

There has been no word from Luhukay on whether Abdi has picked up another injury, but last month he said: "Abdi is in full training but it is difficult to speak about this player.

He is 'training fit' but not 'Championship game fit'. You need a lot of games first in the under-23s when you have played 90 minutes so few times in the last two years."

Fernando Forestieri

The striker has notched three goals in 10 appearances so far this season.

Before the Steel City derby last Friday, manager Luhukay said that the 28-year-old was in contention to play against Sheffield United after training all week following a hamstring problem.

But there was disappointment among Wednesday ranks when he was not even named on the bench for the Bramall Lane clash.

As long as Forestieri did not pick up a fresh injury in the last training session before the United match, then it is likely he will be ready to feature against Derby County in the next match on November 24.

Gary Hooper

Hooper has been out of action since December 2017, initially with a hip injury.

The 30-year-old has been a big miss for Wednesday, who has blasted 29 goals in 61 games for the Owls.

The striker completed 45 minutes in the U23s in September but has since suffered a groin injury and is not expected to be back until January.

Sam Hutchinson

Again, there have been plenty of rumours about a fallout between Luhukay and Hutchinson.

The fans favourite has not played for Wednesday since the EFL Cup defeat to Wolves on August 28.

At this stage, it is not known whether the midfielder is currently injured or just out-of-favour.

Kieran Lee

The popular midfielder's last appearance came in December last year against Norwich City, due to a hip injury.The latest on Lee, according to Luhukay, is that he could require surgery and is another player who is not expected to be back in 2018.

Joost van Aken

The defender has not featured since suffering an ankle injury in the EFL Cup win against Sunderland in August.

The 24-year-old is edging closer to a return and has got some minutes under his belt in the last two U23 matches.

Luhukay should be able to consider him for selection after the international break.

Keiren Westwood

There has been a lot of speculation this season over whether Luhukay has had a fallout with goalkeeper Westwood, something the Owls chief has strongly denied.

During his press conference before the Blades game, Luhukay told the media that the Republic of Ireland international is not currently training.

Sam Winnall

Winnall joined Wednesday from Barnsley in January 2016 but was sent out on loan to Derby County last season.

The striker impressed for The Rams but suffered a serious knee injury in February this year.

The 27-year-old played and scored for the Owls' U23 squad in October and it was hoped he would be back in the squad by now.

However, Luhukay revealed at his last press conference that Winnall has suffered a fresh setback and will be out for between four and six weeks.

Read more Owls news from the Star