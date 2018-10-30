Sheffield Wednesday: Here is the latest on injured Owls defender Daniel Pudil

Sheffield Wednesday are hopeful Daniel Pudil will be fit to face fourth-placed Norwich City this weekend.

Pudil sat-out Saturday's 3-1 away defeat to Birmingham City, having suffered a nasty facial injury against Queens Park Rangers last week.

Pudil clashed with Angel Rangel as the QPR defender tried to clear his lines and received a stray boot to the face. The Czech Republic international was substituted, leaving the field in anger as he continued to claim he should have been awarded a penalty.

Speaking after the Blues setback, manager Jos Luhukay said: "We will see in the next few days how Daniel is with our team."

It has been a stop-start campaign for the full-back turned centre-half. Pudil has made seven starts and one substitute appearance.

Wednesday remain the only team yet to keep a clean sheet in the Championship and Luhukay, whose team entertain the Canaries on Saturday, was critical of their defending following the trip to St Andrew's.

"We must defend better," he acknowledged. "We have now given goals away in the past three games.

"You cannot do that at this level - every team has strikers who profit from that."

