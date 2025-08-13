Henrik Pedersen has heaped praise on his young Sheffield Wednesday side after they beat Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup.

There were two academy players on the scoresheet for the Owls on Wednesday night as they drew 3-3 with Bolton Wanderers, while another saved two penalties in the shootout that followed. But it wasn’t just Gui Siqueira, Reece Johnson and Pierce Charles that deserved credit on the night.

A total of 11 academy graduates took part in the game at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, ranging from 33-year-old Liam Palmer to 16-year-old debutant, Yisa Alao. All of them have been praised in some way over the last few hours, and Pedersen was eager to point out the work from everybody - younger or older.

Proud Henrik Pedersen at Sheffield Wednesday

Speaking afterwards he said, “I’m of course very, very proud. I think we had six pre-academy boys in the team tonight, and six or seven debuts. Before the game we spoke about having a young team, but that there were still some good senior players around - and how they performed made me really proud of them.

“We were much more aggressive in our pressing, we had good pressing triggers higher up the pitch, but we also won more higher up the pitch. We had energy in the transition, especially in the first half…

“I think there was a culture thing that was really strong today, that they stayed together and kept on going. This belief and confidence I really liked to see from the young guys. And to see how happy the senior players were to see the young players so happy - we are together, and it was really strong to see.”

Wednesday now turn their attentions to Stoke City this weekend, and Wrexham in the game that follows, but Pedersen will certainly have some decisions to make later this month when Leeds United visit Hillsborough for the next round of the Carabao Cup.

