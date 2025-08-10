Watch Barry Bannan's controversial red card as Sheffield Wednesday battle Leicester City
Wednesday named a number of youngsters in their squad to take on Leicester, with Pierce Charles and Gabriel Otegbayo both making the starting XI, while academy graduates such as Logan Stretch, Reece Johnson, Gui Siqueira, Sean Fusire, Rio Shipston and Bruno Fernandes all made the bench.
Henrik Pedersen decided to hand Bailey Cadamarteri a starting berth ahead of Ike Ugbo, while Barry Bannan - on the back of his registration - was named in the side as captain. Liam Palmer, meanwhile, made his 463rd appearance exactly 15 years to the day since his Owls debut against Bury in 2010.
And things got off to a very surprising start, with Nathaniel Chalobah popping up in the box to give the visitors a shock lead:
A moment of glory for Nathaniel Chalobah and Sheffield Wednesday! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/4pe1PMVl0P— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 10, 2025
Leicester have since levelled up via Jannik Vestergaard, and now Wednesday are really up against it after Bannan’s red card - which many feel was a harsh decision. Wout Faes went on to get the winner. What do you think to the skipper’s sending off below:
Barry Bannan sees red after a late challenge! 🟥 pic.twitter.com/RlvjouPtLh— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 10, 2025
Sheffield Wednesday’s XI v Leicester City
Wednesday: Charles, Valery, Palmer, Iorfa, Otegbayo, Lowe, Chalobah, Ingelsson, Bannan, Lowe, Cadamarteri
Leicester: Stolarczyk, Justin, Okoli, Vestergaard, Thomas, El Khannouss, Skipp, Soumare, Fatawu, Mavididi, Ayew
Our ‘All Wednesday’ show is now on YouTube, and you can click this link here to check out the latest episode as well as all of our interviews, updates and more. Like and subscribe if you fancy it, too.
The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.