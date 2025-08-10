Sheffield Wednesday were narrowly beaten 2-1 by Leicester City on the opening day of their Championship season.

Wednesday named a number of youngsters in their squad to take on Leicester, with Pierce Charles and Gabriel Otegbayo both making the starting XI, while academy graduates such as Logan Stretch, Reece Johnson, Gui Siqueira, Sean Fusire, Rio Shipston and Bruno Fernandes all made the bench.

Henrik Pedersen decided to hand Bailey Cadamarteri a starting berth ahead of Ike Ugbo, while Barry Bannan - on the back of his registration - was named in the side as captain. Liam Palmer, meanwhile, made his 463rd appearance exactly 15 years to the day since his Owls debut against Bury in 2010.

And things got off to a very surprising start, with Nathaniel Chalobah popping up in the box to give the visitors a shock lead:

A moment of glory for Nathaniel Chalobah and Sheffield Wednesday! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/4pe1PMVl0P — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 10, 2025

Leicester have since levelled up via Jannik Vestergaard, and now Wednesday are really up against it after Bannan’s red card - which many feel was a harsh decision. Wout Faes went on to get the winner. What do you think to the skipper’s sending off below:

Barry Bannan sees red after a late challenge! 🟥 pic.twitter.com/RlvjouPtLh — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 10, 2025

Sheffield Wednesday’s XI v Leicester City

Wednesday: Charles, Valery, Palmer, Iorfa, Otegbayo, Lowe, Chalobah, Ingelsson, Bannan, Lowe, Cadamarteri

Leicester: Stolarczyk, Justin, Okoli, Vestergaard, Thomas, El Khannouss, Skipp, Soumare, Fatawu, Mavididi, Ayew

