Sheffield Wednesday assistant, Henrik Pedersen, has been named as a ‘favourite’ for a position at Danish club, Aalborg.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pedersen, who will see his contract at Hillsborough expire in a couple of weeks’ time, is well-respected in football circles for the work that he’s done as part of the Red Bull franchise and as a coach, and his name has been mentioned when it comes to Danny Röhl replacements at S6 should the German end up moving on.

But it appears that, if AaB have their way, then he could be leaving English shores to return home to Denmark, with Bold reporting today that De Røde have him in their sights as well as Christian Lønstrup and Per Frandsen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henrik Pedesen is a wanted man

The article reads, in part, “Even though the season doesn't start until one month later, a new head coach needs to get to know the players, the club and the surroundings during the start-up phase. Bold has already mentioned that Per Frandsen is a candidate. He is, together with Henrik Pedersen and Christian Lønstrup. As Bold understands from central sources, AaB has reached out to all three candidates.

“The challenge in closing a deal is that you apparently cannot and will not hire a head coach until the name of the sports director is in place... Henrik Pedersen is believed to be the favorite because he has a past from the RB Leipzig system, where he has been both global director and youth coach at the club. He represents the style of play that AaB would like to see on the pitch in the future.

“Henrik Pedersen is currently an assistant at Sheffield Wednesday, where he was in contention for the head coach job if Danny Röhl had moved to Middlesbrough, which he was in contention for. He can still move to other interested clubs, and that could open the door for the head coach job for Henrik Pedersen at the mid-English club.”

Lots of uncertainty surrounds the future of numerous figures at Wednesday amid unpaid wages and expiring contracts, and things could become a lot clearer come July once deals end and the next payday has rolled around.