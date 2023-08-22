Sheffield Wednesday heading for sell-out as important game approaches

Only a few tickets remain for Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Cardiff City this weekend, with the Owls set to sell out their allocation.

Almost 3,000 Wednesdayites will be making the trip to Wales this weekend as Xisco’s side go in search of their first Championship points of the season, with the Bluebirds having given Wednesday 2,836 seats at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Like the Wednesday, Cardiff haven’t had the brightest of starts to the 2023/24 campaign however they did secure a draw on the opening day of the season away at Elland Road prior to their losses against Queens Park Rangers and Leicester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 21,000 were present for their first home game when QPR came to town, and with a few thousand Owls fans present on Saturday there is likely to be over 20k in attendance once more as two sides at the wrong end of the second tier table at present go into battle.

At the time of writing there just over 60 away tickets left from the visitors’ allocation at CF11 following their release on general sale on Tuesday, and those are fully expected to be gone before the game rolls around on Saturday afternoon.

After his difficult start to life at Hillsborough Xisco will be desperate for his side to get off the mark against a side who won’t exactly be flying high confidence-wise either.