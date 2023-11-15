Danny Röhl admits the appointment of a suitable new head of recruitment at Sheffield Wednesday is a matter of huge importance as the weeks begin to whittle down towards the January transfer window.

But any incoming transfer chief must be a good fit for the German's football outlook, he said, with the new Wednesday manager set to play a part in the selection process.

The Owls have been without a defined head of recruitment since the departure of David Downes to Blackpool was confirmed in June. A whirlwind summer transfer window saw 12 players added to the squad in the wake of the exit of Downes and former manager Darren Moore.

Recruitment background figure Luke Dowling was brought in on a part-time basis to work alongside recruitment analyst Dean Hughes in the back end of the summer months, with then-manager Xisco helping to drive transfer policy.

With Röhl having replaced Xisco and with Dowling's time with the club having come to an end, a fresh start is afoot for the club. Fortunes on the field proving a continued struggle at current and attention has slowly begun to turn to what changes can be made to the squad in January. With no head of recruitment in place for several months now, it will be hoped Wednesday can make up lost ground heading into the turn of the year.

Asked how vital it was that the club appoint a recruitment chief swiftly and in plenty of time to prepare for January, Röhl told The Star it was something he had spoken to chairman Dejphon Chansiri on a number of occasions - and that he hopes a new face will be in the role sooner rather than later.

"It's a key position for me," he said. "I'm in good communication at the moment with the chairman, we speak very often about this topic.

"Hopefully we will find a quick solution and then we can prepare for the January window. Everybody knows that this is important that we make this next step as a club. It's been good for me to have the support and also the good feedback.