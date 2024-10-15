Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday are going to have an extended look at young attacker, Junior Donald Kamwa.

The Star revealed on Monday night that the 18-year-old was on trial with the Owls after he was named in Andy Holdsworth’s squad for the game against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, and he went on to make a short appearance in the 2-1 defeat as he stepped into a role on the left side of the Wednesday attack.

Holdsworth’s side have had their fair share of injuries this season, leaving them short in terms of players at times, and it was for that reason that they decided to bring Kamwa on board after he became a free agent - he was released by Bradford City and is currently on the hunt for the next chapter in his career.

Speaking to this publication, the Owls’ U21s boss explained, “He’s been released from Bradford, and at the minute we’re really low on bodies so we’ve brought him in to have a look at him. Jordan Broadbent, our U16s coach, he worked with Junior at Bradford and he’s done really well in his first week... We’ll extend that, and then see where we can go in terms of that in the next couple of weeks.”

Kamwa was the only trialist on show in S2 as Wednesday were beaten by their cross-city rivals, with Devlan Moses getting their only goal of the game after Louie Marsh had put the hosts 2-0 up. The U21s aren’t back in competitive action now until October 29th against Fleetwood Town, however will have a ‘bounce’ game next week against Bolton Wanderers.

The Owls’ are currently fourth in the Professional Development League North table, four points off the top two, as they look to try and claim a play-off spot this season.