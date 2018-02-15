Sheffield Wednesday have no fear of Carlos Carvalhal and Swansea City

George Boyd says there will be no fear in the Sheffield Wednesday side when Premier League Swansea arrive for their FA Cup clash on Saturday.

The Owls head into the tie off the back of a morale-boosting 2-0 win over promotion-chasing Derby County at Hillsborough on Tuesday night.

The visit of Carlos Carvalhal’s side represents a huge challenge for Boyd and his team mates, with the Swans having beaten Arsenal and Liverpool since the former Wednesday head coach took charge.

They also fired eight goals past Notts County in their fourth round replay at the Liberty Stadium.

However, according to Boyd this is a chance to breathe life into a season that has been a disappointment.

“It’s a great opportunity for us at home - it doesn’t matter if they are Premier League, we will fancy ourselves against anyone at home,” he said.

“We expected to get promoted this year - it’s not worked out that way but a cup run will rejuvenate the crowd - they were brilliant (in the Derby match) and hopefully they come out in their numbers on Saturday and hopefully we can get to Wembley.”

He added: “They are on a good run and they will probably make changes. We have had a good win and confidence will be high.”

Boyd also admitted he has been taken aback by Swansea’s form under Carvalhal.

“He’s done really well, hasn’t he? He’s turned them around. They will be in high spirits with their recent results but we are doing well in the cup as well. I am surprised they are doing so well.”

“It’s exciting - we are two away from Wembley and it is a great competition to get far in. The cup competition it helps in the league too. Against the old boss on the TV, it doesn’t get any better.”