Sheffield Wednesday will not be short of options if they are to seek a loan deal for young attacker Charlie McNeill, The Star understands.

The former Manchester United youngster, who signed on with Wednesday in the summer amid interest from a number of clubs at home and abroad, has yet to be given a huge number of opportunities despite manager Danny Röhl having spoken about his satisfaction with how he is developing at Middlewood Road.

McNeill scored twice in a bright debut as the Owls registered a Carabao Cup win over Hull City back in August but has seen his involvement in Championship football limited to two recent substitute appearances. In a tightly-packed list of Wednesday attacking options, he has not made the matchday squad in their last two league outings.

Now, there looks likely to be a decision to make in the next weeks of the January transfer window. The Star understands a host of clubs in League One and in the Scottish Premiership have indicated their interest in taking McNeill on loan for the remainder of the campaign. It will be up to the club as to whether they pursue the option to get him out on loan. As things stand it is believed to be more likely McNeill’s development is continued in-house.

“We improve players and now they play on a good level,” Röhl said on McNeill ahead of Wednesday’s FA Cup trip to Coventry City. “This is the reason I took Charlie in the summer, he needs now more minutes. He needs this, let's see. He is playing now in the 10 position, especially in a 5-2-3, his best position is the 10 position and it's not really available. These are all the things we must make a decision on.

“Charlie is a good example, he keeps going on his work. He is not getting minutes but his training performance is outstanding again and again. This is good to see and this is a basic to improve players.”