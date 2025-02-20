Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday top scorer Josh Windass has spoken about his future at the club and revealed preliminary discussions have taken place with regard to a possible new contract.

The attacker is into his sixth season with the Owls and at the turn of the year became only the third player to reach 50 goals for the club this century - 10 of which have come in an eye-catching campaign this time out. Windass signed a new deal to stay on with Wednesday over the summer, which was revealed by The Star to be a one-year deal with an extension option.

But the terms of that extension option are not as cut and dried as would be assumed, Windass suggested, with discussions having been had over the potential of a new deal.

“I think they’ve been negotiating with my agent since November to be honest,” he told The Star. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. The option in my contract I think is still more or less up to me whether I stay or not, these options and stuff aren’t maybe what people think so you’ve got to do what’s best for you and the club aren’t just going to keep somebody on who doesn’t want to be here. It is what it is, we’ve just got to get as many points as we possibly can to get in the play-offs and I’ll be doing my bit for sure to make sure that’s possible.”

Asked for clarity over whether the discussions had between Wednesday and his representatives were over the contract extension clause or a new contract altogether, Windass said: “It’s over a new one. But I’ve not heard anything for a while.”

Recently turned 31, Windass was asked whether he saw himself finishing his career at S6. In a football world that can move fast - the point was made that remarkably Danny Röhl is the fourth longest-serving manager in the Championship - the former Rangers man was typically honest in his summation that anything can happen.

“I don’t know is the answer to that,” he said. “I can’t say yes or no because you never know in football what’s going to happen. I don’t know the answer to that. It doesn’t come down to me, does it? If there are offers put on the table then that’s something I can consider but until that point I haven’t really thought about it.

“We’ll see. I want to finish the season strongly and see where it takes me. I don’t like speaking about my future and what I’d like to happen in the next three or four years, anything can happen in this game. Like everybody in the dressing room, we’ve just got to focus on what’s going to happen now and that’s going as high as we can in the table.”