The summer saw Darren Moore’s Owls bring in a raft of new players in what was seen as a much-needed shake-up at Hillsborough. Striker Saido Berahino became the 14th senior man through the door when his switch from Belgian side SV Zulte Waragem was announced mid-afternoon.

Wednesday’s squad is looking stacked and the side have started well in their first season back in League One, sat second in the division heading into a clear weekend after their Hillsborough clash against Sunderland was called off due to international call-ups.

But it remains to be seen whether Moore could be tempted to bring any further signings to the club.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

The free agents market remains open and speaking after their midweek Papa Johns Trophy win over Newcastle United under-21s, Moore said the club have been offered several names from all over Europe and reiterated the need for the current cohort to settle together.

“There are players here and abroad that are free transfers who have been thrown at us since last season,” he said. “There have been loads thrown at us.

“As far as I am concerned, we have got Saido [Berahino] in. We are really pleased we have got him in.

“I like the look and blend of the squad and what I want to do now is get some work into them. That's the big thing for us now. To get that work and consistency. The only way you get that is on the training ground.”

The financial impact of the coronavirus-enforced break has left the free agent market more open than usual, with a number of players still on the hunt for new employment.

Of the players that left Sheffield Wednesday at the end of their contracts earlier this summer for example, the likes of Keiren Westwood and Kadeem Harris are still without new clubs.