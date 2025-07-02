Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to see progress from all six of the players that have just signed contracts at the club.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that Ernie Weaver, Logan Stretch and Joe Emery had all put pen to paper on their first professional contracts at Hillsborough, while Denny Oliver, Cole McGhee and Harry Evers had been snapped up to bolster the U21 ranks.

Academy Manager, Jonathan Pepper, was delighted to get the deals done ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, and he offered up some insight on what fans can expect from them - and a bit about their stories so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the club’s official website he said, “We’re really pleased. It’s not easy to earn a professional contract and the lads deserve it for their performances over the two-year period of their scholarships... Ernie Weaver has been here for a long time and it’s a great success story for everyone who has worked with him right back to the pre-academy days and through the age groups. He’s a great lad as well and Sheffield Wednesday through and through.

“Logan Stretch came to us from Liverpool a couple of years ago and he’s a goalkeeper with great potential. He put in some good performances last year and we have high hopes for him. Joe Emery signed with us from Charlton a few years ago, he’s got great commitment, attitude and application and did well with the Under-21s when he stepped up last year... It’ll be interesting to see their progress over the next couple of years and hopefully they can step into the first team.”

Three new Sheffield Wednesday signings

Liverpool FC via Getty Images

“The three lads who have come in, I think they will really add something to the squad and they have potential to challenge around the first team in future, but we have to be patient. Denny Oliver has been at Lincoln since he was young. He did a lot of training with their first team last year, then he came here and played with the 18s and 21s and did well. He’s a ball-playing midfielder, good passer of the ball and it’ll be interesting to see how he makes the step up to a category two academy.

“Cole McGhee came in on trial last year from Preston. He’s a left-footed centre half, good on the ball and he likes to defend, we saw that in key games last year against Brentford and in matches at Hillsborough. Harry Evers has come in from Liverpool, a left-sided defender, he can play left back, left centre back and on the wing. He’s a good athlete and he came in last year and really impressed the staff with his attitude and ability... They’ve all signed because they have potential. If they get the opportunity to step up they have to be ready and it’s nice to give these opportunities to players.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday’s U21s may well get a bit opportunity at senior level this season considering the current state of play at Hillsborough with transfer embargoes in place and an ongoing issue over wages, and all six will be eager to showcase what they’ve got in their respective lockers if given the chance.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join