Three Sheffield Wednesday players were named in the EFL’s Championship Team of the Week for their efforts against Portsmouth.

The Owls put in a tremendous performance on Saturday afternoon as they finally got their first win of the 2025/26 campaign, with Barry Bannan and George Brown both getting in on the act to secure a 2-0 victory away at Fratton Park.

Henrik Pedersen struggled to single anybody out as he spoke with pride after the final whistle, but there were definitely some players who came in for extra praise for how they performed down south. Three of them have now been recognised by the league - as was a former Owl that scored a belter for his new club.

The Championship Team of the Week

Max Lowe and George Brown were both named in the Team of the Week for the Championship, while Harry Amass was not only named in the side, but also made it into the top five performing players in the division for the latest matchday.

“Amass was one of the star players in only his second start of the season as Wednesday grabbed a crucial three points at Portsmouth,” the EFL said after his WhoScored rating of 8.2. “He had a team-high 57 touches in the match and had four tackles (personal career high) as he was part of a back 3/5 that faced 25 shots from Pompey.”

No player ranked higher, though, than ex-Owl, Josh Windass, who scored two for Wrexham in their win over Norwich City, earning him a rating of 8.9 - equalled only by Oxford United’s Brian de Keersmaecker.

Next up for Wednesday is a home tie against Queens Park Rangers, and Pedersen will be hoping to see his players build on their trip to Portsmouth as they go in search of a first win at home for the season.

