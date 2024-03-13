Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With nine games left to play there are still a whole host of clubs that are looking over their shoulder at a very competitive relegation battle, with Rotherham United the only side looking like a dead cert for the drop as things stand.

Wednesday sit above them on 38 points, with Huddersfield Town third bottom on goal difference, but a victory for the Owls on Saturday against Ipswich Town could take them up to 20th if other results go their way.

Birmingham were hoping to use home advantage to help their cause when they played how to Middlesbrough in midweek, however an early Riley McGree strike kept Boro’s play-off hopes alive as they went within five points of sixth place in the Championship.

For Danny Röhl’s side they know how difficult Saturday’s game will be when they travel to Portman Road to face the Tractor Boys, but even a point could be enough to see them move up to 22nd place – however that would rely on a Rotherham win over the Terriers at the same time.

Elsewhere the Blues are at home to Watford, Queens Park Rangers travel to Sunderland, Stoke City play host to Norwich City, Millwall make the trip to Leeds United and Plymouth Argyle take on Preston North End down in Devon. There’s plenty still to play for.

